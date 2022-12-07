Apple is giving developers on the App Store more options when it comes to pricing. The new update will give developers 700 additional price points to work with, along with new tools that will assist with pricing in foreign markets. These changes should make things easier, especially since Apple has over 100 storefronts and conducts business in 44 different currencies.

The App Store has offered various payment options over its lifetime, giving developers pricing tools for their apps and services. But now, they will have even more options, with the Apple offering new pricing increments for auto-renewable subscriptions for the time being and expanding this model to apps and in-app purchases sometime in the spring of 2023.

Going forward, developers will be able to choose from 900 different prices, which Apple states is ten times more than the previous number of prices. This should give developers plenty of flexibility when it comes to pricing their apps. In addition to the new price choices, Apple has also expanded price points, allowing devs to price their apps as low as 29 cents or as high as $10,000.

Furthermore, developers will now have access to tools that will allow them better to manage the price of their apps in global markets. If the developer chooses, Apple will now be able to automatically generate prices for all of its storefronts around the world. This method will ensure accurate currency conversions that factor in taxes and currency fluctuations.

With this option enabled, devs should be able to focus more on their local storefront and feel confident that they are getting the price for their apps in the other regions. If devs want to manage every storefront in the world, that will still be available as an option. These changes should help many developers, big and small. Apple has stated that the changes will start rolling out today and will continue through 2023.

Source: Apple