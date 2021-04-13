Siri prematurely reveals Apple’s next event is on April 20

We finally have a date for Apple’s upcoming event. Mark your calendars as the company is expected to announce its new line of products on April 20. The official invite has not been shared by Apple yet, but the company’s voice assistant, Siri, has prematurely revealed the launch event date. It is expected that Apple will launch a new set of iPad Pro models alongside the AirTags trackers and possibly the new AirPods 3.

As noted by MacRumors, if you ask Siri about the next Apple event, you should get the following response- “The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com.” You might not get a similar response in certain cases, but we can confirm that Siri indeed unofficially confirms the upcoming event.

Like other recent launches, this upcoming event is also expected to be completely digital and is expected to be live-streamed on Apple’s official website and YouTube channel. Expect the company to send official media invites a week before the event, which means that it could happen very soon.

The event was apparently scheduled for last month; however, certain sources claim that Apple has also been a victim of chip shortages worldwide like most tech companies. Expect a new pair of iPad Pro models at the event that should include a faster processor, possibly as good as the M1 announced last year for the Mac lineup. Apple is also expected to introduce a mini LED display on at least the larger 12.9-inch model. There is also a rumor that Apple will refresh the iPad mini this year, giving it some well-needed upgrades. The list also includes AirTags, which will be the company’s own tiny Bluetooth tracking tile and a refresh for the popular AirPods true wireless earbuds. Later in June, Apple will also be hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where the company will give us an early look at the next-gen updates for iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, and more.