Apple's subscription services continue to grow, and Arcade happens to be one of the prominent examples. This service offers subscribers a wide range of premium games available on the latest iPhones, iPads, Macs, and even Apple TVs. Unlike cloud gaming services, though, Apple Arcade runs its titles locally on your hardware, and, as a result, many of these games work offline.

Apple Arcade, like pretty much any other paid digital offering, has some pros and cons. To help you make a final decision, we will list this subscription service's advantages and disadvantages.

Apple Arcade: The pros

One flat fee

One of the best things about Apple Arcade is that it gives you unlimited access to its 200+ games for the same recurring fee. So, for $7 per month, you can play as much or as little as you want. There's seemingly no fair use policy as long as one person per Apple ID is accessing the service. This, however, doesn't mean that a single subscription can't be accessed by multiple people.

Thanks to Family Sharing support, one Apple Arcade subscription is sufficient for the entire digital family. So you and up to five others can play simultaneously (or separately), with each player's progress being linked to their unique Apple ID. This way, no password sharing is required, and save slots are reserved for their individual owners. And speaking of the flat fee, Arcade is also included in Apple One, which bundles multiple services for a discounted price. So, if you're subscribed to that, you could use Arcade for no additional cost.

Free of ads and IAPs

Another Apple Arcade pro is that every single title offers no third-party ads or in-app purchases. This means that the service doesn't offer pay-to-win games. Arcade is all about enjoying its offerings without distractions or pressure. Some of these games are specifically and exclusively released on Arcade, while others, tagged plus (+), are re-releases of existing titles. This means you will also find some remakes/remasters of premium classics on the service, such as Temple Run, Fruit Ninja, Jetpack Joyride, Threes!, and more. The catalog continues to grow.

Cross-platform

Lastly, Apple Arcade is available on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS. And, thanks to iCloud sync, you can resume your progress on any of your compatible devices without worrying about manual data transfer or import. As a result, you can play your favorite iPhone game while commuting and switch to your Apple TV's larger screen when you arrive home. However, remember that some of Arcade's offerings are strictly iPhone and iPad games, with no support for macOS or tvOS. In this case, you won't be able to run them on the larger screens.

Cons of Apple Arcade

Expiring licenses

To many, the biggest concern about Apple Arcade is its expiring licenses. Games get removed occasionally, which means you could lose access to your favorite title at any given point. Furthermore, you don't own the licenses to any available games. So, even if Apple doesn't take them down, the moment you stop paying for the service, you won't be able to play them.

Mobile oriented

Close

Another Apple Arcade con is that it mostly revolves around mobile gaming, which doesn't really cater to, ahem, serious gamers. While Arcade does feature some solid titles with complex plots and controls, most games have been designed for mobile, which comes with its own limitations across the board. That's not to say they're bad games, but they're not the AAA titles you find on consoles or PC.

Exclusive to Apple hardware

Lastly, Arcade is limited to the aforementioned Apple operating systems. So, if you're using an Android phone or Windows laptop, you won't be able to play any of its games. While the company has made its Music and TV+ services available on non-Apple devices, Arcade may not follow suit. That's because it would require game developers to submit specific versions of their apps designed for Android and Windows. After all, these operating systems are incompatible with Apple's universal apps, which work across all of its devices.

Is Apple Arcade worth it?

Whether Apple Arcade is worth it is very subjective, but our list of pros and cons should help you reach a conclusion. If you're a casual gamer who tends to hop from one game to another frequently, paying for Arcade may be cheaper than investing in premium games that you won't play for long. Similarly, if you tend to play the same premium game for months in a row, then you may want to buy it separately, if available, to own its license and avoid unnecessary recurring fees.

You could also rely on a hybrid approach, where you try premium games through Arcade for a month, cancel your subscription, and buy your favorite one(s) separately to own it for life. Ultimately, some people don't care much about collecting licenses, while others do. If you're unsure, you may be eligible to try and evaluate the service for free.