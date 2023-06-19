There's no denying that the latest Apple Watches are some of the best smartwatches out there. Though, for years, users have echoed their complaints about one particular shortcoming — the lack of third-party watch face support. That's right; watchOS users get to rely only on the faces that Apple has baked into the operating system, and nothing else. Following an eternity of speculation and unfulfilled hopes, Apple executives have finally revealed why this highly-requested feature is not being supported on the company's line of wearables.

In an interview with Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger (via 9to5Mac), Apple execs Kevin Lynch and Deidre Caldbeck discussed some of the changes in watchOS 10. One of the questions they answered solves the mystery we've been trying to decode for eons. Apparently, The Cupertino firm is consciously avoiding implementing this feature to ensure that no significant OS update breaks a certain third-party face's functionality. Caldbeck states that users "don’t have to worry about the watch face still working when there’s a major watchOS update. We’ll take care of that."

It's no secret that Apple operating systems, especially mobile ones, tend to shape how their users utilize them. The company is infamous for doing the thinking on its customers' behalf. So while this justification doesn't exactly surprise us, I still personally find it pretty lame.

Apple argues that its existing watch faces offer plenty of customizations, including support for third-party complications. However, I often find myself endlessly browsing through the Face Gallery, unable to find the perfect face for my watch. And while third-party faces could theoretically break after a major OS update, developers usually have a 3-month period to smoothen out any bugs before the public get their hands on a new watchOS X.0 version. And assuming the devs don't address these problems by the OS update's public release, users could easily switch back to one of Apple's faces.

I think an excellent solution would be Apple including a basic watch face builder in watchOS. This way, the company ensures the included elements continue to work after an update, while giving users the space to get creative. Considering I like different elements in the various Apple Watch faces, being able to mix and match styles, fonts, and layouts would be a welcome change. And those who don't have the energy to build their own could still rely on the default ones that increase with every annual update.

What do you think of Apple's justification for the lack of third-party watch face support? Let us know in the comments section below.