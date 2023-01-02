If your old iPhone, Mac, or iPad is due for a battery replacement, you shouldn't wait too long to get a new battery. Apple is increasing the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements for all older models, and you will have to pay up to $50 more for a replacement battery starting March 1, 2023.

Although Apple hasn't made a formal announcement, a keen-eyed Redditor spotted the price hike on Apple's support website earlier today. As per the fine print under the 'Get an Estimate' tool for iPhone battery replacements, the "current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service will increase by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14." This means that the battery replacement for iPhone 13 and older full-screen iPhones will increase from $69 to $89, while the fee for iPhones with a home button will increase from $49 to $69.

Similarly, the iPad Repair & Service page states that the battery service fee will increase by $20 for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation and prior), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation and prior), iPad Pro 10.5-inch iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad mini (6th generation and prior), and iPad Air (5th generation and prior). Mac users will have to shell out even more for battery replacements, with the battery service fee increasing by $30 for all MacBook Air models and $50 for all MacBook and MacBook Pro models.

The updated battery replacement fee will go into effect in the U.S. and other regions on March 1, 2023, but the pricing varies by region. You can check the updated price for your country by heading to the support pages linked below and changing the country/region at the bottom of the page. Irrespective of how much the price has changed in your country, we recommend replacing your Apple device's battery as soon as possible to avoid the increased fee. Note that the price hike won't affect users who have an AppleCare or AppleCare+ plan for their devices.

Source: Apple support pages (iPhone, iPad, Mac)

Via: Reddit