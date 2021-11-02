Apple’s new Beats ANC Fit Pro are good AirPods Pro alternatives

Apple has revealed the new Beats Fit Pro ANC earbuds. This release comes less than a month after that of the AirPods 3rd Gen. These new true wireless earbuds pack a feature set similar to that of the AirPods Pro. However, they have a completely different design that matches the Beats brand and is more fitness-focused.

The Beats Fit Pro are available in four colors — Beats Black, Beats White, Stone Purple, and Sage Gray. When it comes to features, they support most of those you’d see on AirPods, such as instant pairing with iPhones (thanks to the H1 chip), Hey Siri support, Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, Find My support, and more.

The new Beats are designed without the stem present on AirPods. Instead, they have wingtips that help them securely remain stable in your ears. While both the Fit Pro and AirPods Pro offer around 24 hours of listening time per case full charge, the former doesn’t support wireless charging. Fortunately, they both are water and sweat resistant, so you can work out worry-free.

As for pricing, the Beats cost $199 in the US, compared to $249 for the AirPods Pro. So they’re cheaper AirPods Pro alternatives that will offer almost exactly the same features.

Apple giveth and Apple taketh away

According to MacRumors, Apple has discontinued several Beats models after the Fit Pro’s release. These models include Powerbeats, Beats Solo Pro, and Beats EP, which were priced at $150, $250, and $130 respectively. This leaves Beats fans with seven options to choose from — Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Pro, Beats Flex, Beats Studio 3, Beats Fit Pro, and Beats Pill+.

Attempting to view any of the discontinued Beats products on the Online Apple Store brings up a large banner. It states that they’re no longer available, with a suggestion to view similar products.

Do you plan on buying the Beats Fit Pro or the AirPods Pro? Let us know in the comments section below.