Apple announces the best apps and games of 2021 on its ecosystem

It’s the last month of the year already — December. It’s when some major corporations share data with their users about how they’ve used their services in the past 11 months. Spotify and other music streaming services, for example, allow you to check the statistics revolving around your listening habits. And Google has already shared its list of top apps and games for this year. Apple is no stranger to this annual event, and it has also announced its equivalent list. It will be sending physical awards to the winners, too — as it has done yearly for over a decade now.

In a newsroom post, Tim Cook — Apple’s CEO — stated:

The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year — sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world. From self-taught indie coders to inspiring leaders building global businesses, these standout developers innovated with Apple technology, with many helping to foster the profound sense of togetherness we needed this year.

2021 App Store Award Winners

Apps

iPhone App of the Year : Toca Life World, from Toca Boca.

: Toca Life World, from Toca Boca. iPad App of the Year : LumaFusion, from LumaTouch.

: LumaFusion, from LumaTouch. Mac App of the Year : Craft, from Luki Labs Limited.

: Craft, from Luki Labs Limited. Apple TV App of the Year : DAZN, from DAZN Group.

: DAZN, from DAZN Group. Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather, from Grailr.

Games

iPhone Game of the Year : League of Legends: Wild Rift, from Riot Games.

: League of Legends: Wild Rift, from Riot Games. iPad Game of the Year : MARVEL Future Revolution, from Netmarble Corporation.

: MARVEL Future Revolution, from Netmarble Corporation. Mac Game of the Year : Myst, from Cyan.

: Myst, from Cyan. Apple TV Game of the Year : Space Marshals 3, from Pixelbite.

: Space Marshals 3, from Pixelbite. Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Fantasian, from Mistwalker.

Trend of the Year: Connection

This year’s top trend is Connection, and winners brought people together in meaningful ways — while meeting social, personal, and professional needs for users around the world.

Among Us!, from Innersloth

Bumble, from Bumble Inc.

Canva, from Canva

EatOkra, from Anthony Edwards Jr. and Janique Edwards

Peanut, from Peanut App Limited

