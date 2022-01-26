Apple releases new Black Unity watch face and Braided Solo Loop

Apple has announced that it’s releasing a new Black Unity watch face to users today. This comes in addition to a limited-edition Braided Solo Loop that the company is now selling for $99. This isn’t the first time the Cupertino tech giant celebrates Black History Month. Last year, it also released a new watch face dedicated to this occasion. Interestingly, though, the new watch face is available to users today without needing to upgrade to a newer watchOS version. The earliest version that supports it is watchOS 8.3 on Apple Watch Series 4 or newer models.

The company has shared (via MacRumors) on its Newsroom website that Apple Watch users can now use the new face and buy the limited-edition Braided Solo Loop. It states:

Designed by members and allies of the Black creative community at Apple to celebrate Black history and culture, the Apple Watch Black Unity Braided Solo Loop and matching Unity Lights watch face honors generations of Black people across the African diaspora. This design symbolizes a communal belief in the necessity for a more equitable world. The vibrant red and green colors of the Pan-African flag appear like speckled light across the black band. The band is complemented by the Unity Lights watch face, which is designed using 2D ray tracing, a technology never before implemented for a watch face. Each pixel on the screen simulates the light and shadow falling across it and the movement of the clock hands simultaneously reveal and hide the light, changing dynamically throughout the day.

The new face comes in both rectangular and circular styles — only the latter supports complications, though. Users can also choose between a colorful and a black/white version of it. Additionally, Apple has uploaded matching Mac, iPad, and iPhone wallpapers for users who want to celebrate the Black History Month on all of their devices.

Will you be buying the limited-edition Braided Solo Loop? Let us know in the comments section below.