Apple Books is one of services that the great iPhone maker seemingly doesn't give much attention to. Every once in a long while, the company introduces a new feature or two. But otherwise, apart from a recent design overhaul, the app has remained mostly unchanged for years now. Nonetheless, it seems that Apple hasn't completely abandoned the platform, as it has silently just announced a new addition to Books.

Apple Books digital narration brings together advanced speech synthesis technology with important work by teams of linguists, quality control specialists, and audio engineers to produce high-quality audiobooks from an ebook file. Apple has long been on the forefront of innovative speech technology, and has now adapted it for long-form reading, working alongside publishers, authors, and narrators.

The Cupertino firm is relying on artificial intelligence (AI) to provide narrated editions of existing titles published on Apple Books. As you might know, human-narrated audiobooks can take weeks and cost thousands of dollars to produce. By relying on AI, indie authors can offer audio versions of their works, without needing to depend on potentially inaccessible resources. While the AI-generated audiobooks won't necessarily sound as organic or be as immersive, they still are a welcome alternative to those unable to read.

Digitally narrated titles are a valuable complement to professionally narrated audiobooks, and will help bring audio to as many books and as many people as possible. Apple Books remains committed to celebrating and showcasing the magic of human narration and will continue to grow the human-narrated audiobook catalog.

Right now, the company is offering several voice tones that match different genres and topics. Authors interested in converting their books can pick between two Apple partners and submit a request. Of course, there are several criteria to be met, such as the eBook being in English, having an Apple Books listing, and belonging to the romance or fiction primary categories. Once, and if, a request is approved, authors get to choose a release date. However, for the time being, pre-orders are not supported. You can read more about this new offering on Apple's website, linked below.

