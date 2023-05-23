Apple produces some of the best smartphones and most powerful laptops out there. Though, for this to happen, the great iPhone maker relies on different sources and companies when it comes to acquiring parts for its devices. That's not to mention that the Cupertino overlord also depends on various factories across different countries to manufacture its products, minimizing its expenses in the process. Despite that, however, Apple has also been trying to boost its workforce in the United States to support the country's economy and create more job opportunities. The latest example is a multiyear, multi-billion dollar deal that Apple and Broadcom just signed.

Through a press release posted on its Newsroom webpage, Apple today announced that it has inked a multi-billion dollar deal with Broadcom. Through this agreement, the latter company will be developing 5G and cutting-edge wireless connectivity components for Apple in the U.S. Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, states:

We’re thrilled to make commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of American manufacturing. All of Apple’s products depend on technology engineered and built here in the United States, and we’ll continue to deepen our investments in the U.S. economy because we have an unshakable belief in America’s future.

Currently, Apple already supports over 1,100 jobs in Broadcom’s Fort Collins FBAR filter manufacturing facility. Through this deal, Apple will further enable Broadcom to invest in notable projects and expand its workers' skills. And with Apple including 5G modems in even more of its products and the world rapidly adopting 5G technologies, this partnership will likely lead to some promising results.

Apple first introduced a 5G-enabled iPhone back in 2020. Since then, the company has been slowly bringing this technology to more of its devices, including all cellular iPad models. Though, it's yet to be seen whether Apple will eventually introduce cellular-enabled MacBooks to further supercharge its popular notebooks.