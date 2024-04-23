Key Takeaways Exciting news for iPad users: Apple may launch a Calculator app in 2024, possibly at WWDC in June.

Craig Federighi emphasized the app must be "distinctly great" - will Apple deliver after years of requests?

Stay tuned for the "Let Loose" event on May 7 or WWDC in June to see if the long-awaited Calculator app will make its debut.

For years, people have been asking for a Calculator app for their iPads, and it looks like in 2024, that might actually happen. According to new information, it appears that Apple may actually launch its own Calculator app for iPad with the release of iPadOS 18.

The information comes from a private source that shared with MacRumors that this could be happening very soon. Of course, we have Apple's "Let Loose" event just a couple of weeks from now, but the unveiling of the app will most likely occur during Apple's WWDC 2024 event that is set for June 10.

Whatever's coming has to be "distinctly great"

If you've been a long-time iPad user, this day has been a long time coming. And although not much is known about what to expect, chances are, this could really be something big. Some years ago, Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, explained in an interview on MKBHD's podcast that if Apple were to release a Calculator app, it would have to be "distinctly great".

You can hear Federighi's response to the question of why there isn't a Calculator app on the iPad around the 14:30 mark of the video above. He goes on to explain that Apple wants to make an app like that when it can do it really well. It's obvious that there's a lot of pressure on Apple to create something great after this long of a wait, but it's hard to imagine that it's going to be able to "wow" users.

Luckily, we might not have to wait long, with Apple's iPad event set to take place on May 7 and WWDC in June. Of course, during these events, the company could deliver more surprises, but we will just have to wait and see. But if you're an iPad user, let us know in the comments if you're excited about this or have you already moved on and are using a third-party app instead?