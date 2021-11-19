A fully autonomous Apple Car could be a reality by 2025

It’s no secret that Apple has been working on an electric car for years. The company continues to post job listings related to the rumored product and its development. The iPhone manufacturer started Special Projects Group or “Project Titan” back in 2014. Since then, it has been working on bringing a polished product to the roads. Earlier this year, some engineers had been planning a release in five to seven years. However, it seems like Apple is pushing for a four-year release timeline now, which could bring the car to life by 2025.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is accelerating its work on the project, and it’s aiming at a completely autonomous car. The company initially had two potential paths — an electric car with limited self-driving capabilities or a fully self-driving one that requires no human intervention. It appears that the latter is now Apple’s priority, with plans for a potential 2025 release.

The Cupertino giant’s vision includes a car with no steering wheel or pedals. The seats would be facing each other, like those of a limousine. In its middle, an iPad-like touch screen could be used as an infotainment system that users can interact with. Apple has also discussed equipping the car with an emergency takeover mode, where a human can drive it instead.

Apple is considering making its car compatible with the combined charging system (CCS). This way users can take advantage of the already existing chargers and the company doesn’t have to implement its own network. Apple’s silicon engineering group has been building the car chip, which is said to be the most advanced the company has worked on so far. It will primarily be made up of neural processors that are capable of handling the AI needed for self-driving.

The company has discussed potential partnerships with multiple automobile manufacturers and might build its car in the US. Apple already has a fleet of 69 Lexus SUVs — which it uses to test its self-driving technologies. If the autonomous capabilities aren’t ready in time, the company could release a version of its car that isn’t as technologically advanced as the final vision.

Would you buy a fully autonomous Apple Car? Let us know in the comments section below.