Apple is raising the prices of Apple Music and Apple TV Plus starting today. The services will start costing individuals up to $3 more monthly.

Few years ago, Apple started heavily relying on the subscription services it offers as an additional revenue source. At this point, the company has services dedicated for music, fitness, TV, cloud storage, and much more. Two of the most popular subscriptions it offers are Apple Music and TV Plus. As you might've guessed from their names, the former is a Spotify rival, while the latter competes with the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus.

For individual subscriptions, these services used to cost $10 and $5 in the U.S. respectively. Starting today, though, the company will be increasing their prices to $11 and $7. That's a total of $3 more every month for individuals relying on both services. An Apple spokesperson has shared the following statement:

The subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One will increase beginning today. The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience. We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.

Those who subscribe to the Apple One bundles will also have to start paying $2 more — regardless of the tier they pick. So the Individual, Family, and Premier Apple One bundles now respectively cost $17, $23, and $33 per month. If you reside outside the United States, you can expect the prices to go up in a similar manner — depending on your local currency.

Will you be canceling your Apple subscriptions following this price hike? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: 9to5Mac