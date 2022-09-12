Apple will bring Clean Energy Charging to iOS 16 users in the US

Today, Apple launched two new iPhone updates with iOS 15.7 and iOS 16. For most, the latter will be more exciting, as it ushers in a new look that is also packed with many new features. While there is plenty to do and see in iOS 16, there are also some options or features that didn’t make it into the day one release. While we previously heard about the delay with iCloud Shared Photo Library, it appears that Apple will update the OS later this year to feature “Clean Energy Charging.”

According to Apple, Clean Energy Charging is a feature that will allow the iPhone to optimize charging times. This will aim to decrease the carbon footprint of the iPhone by charging when the grid uses cleaner energy sources. While it did not mention whether this was an optional mode, it did share that this feature would only be available to those in the US. Along with the new charging mode, Apple will also release iCloud Shared Photo Library, allowing families to share photos in a new and seamless way. The feature will rely on a separate iCloud account that will support up to six users, giving them simultaneous access to the account. Users can add, delete, and even edit images and videos.

Additionally, Live Activities, bringing live sports scores, ride-share information, and food delivery notices will also arrive sometime later this year. The update slated for later this year will also bring support for Matter, a new standard for smart home products that will allow participating brands to support a single standard. While it might seem like a lot is missing from the iOS 16 release, these are just a few features that didn’t make the cut on release day. But, there are still plenty of things to discover with iOS 16, like the new enhanced Lock Screen and personalized Focus mode, along with new tools and features for email and messaging. So, if you have a supported iPhone, be sure to download the update and check it out.

Source: Apple

Via: MacRumors