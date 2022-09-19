Apple is now aware of the annoying copy-and-paste bug in iOS 16

With Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro handsets finally reaching the masses last Friday, there were bound to be some issues with the hardware or software. While we have seen problems with activation and a shaking camera, users were also quick to point out an annoying copy-and-paste prompt that popped up with iOS 16.

Now, in iOS 16, a new prompt appears for privacy and security reasons whenever a user wants to paste something from one app to another. The app must now ask permission to access the clipboard when copying and pasting, which can become quite a nuisance. But, apparently, this has become an issue for some users, as the prompt will continually ask for permission, even after it has been granted. This issue was too much for one MacRumors reader, which resulted in an email to Apple CEO Tim Cook and senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi.

While the two didn’t directly respond to the email, Ron Huang, a senior manager at Apple, did get back to the reader, stating that this is not how the feature should work. He said, “This is absolutely not expected behavior, and we will get to the bottom of it.” According to Huang, the problem is something that Apple had not experienced internally. This might come as a surprise since many people are chiming in on various social media platforms to express their displeasure with the new pop-up.

Of course, Huang did not state when a fix was coming, but he acknowledged the issue and asked the reader to “stay tuned.” Last week, Apple launched a new beta for iOS 16.1, adding features like Live Activities, the ability to edit the Home Screen wallpaper quickly, Clean Energy Charging, and more. But, of course, the beta update has also brought some issues, like problems with the software update mechanism and a nasty GPS bug that could navigate you to the wrong destination. So if there is one thing for sure, Apple has a lot to do on the software side to get things up to its own lofty standards.

Source: MacRumors