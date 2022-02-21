Apple could release seven new Macs with upgraded chips this year

The Mac is one of Apple’s greatest products — it’s durable, well-supported, and performs excellently. When you buy a Mac, you know that you’re making a long-term investment that simply won’t disappoint. And just like previous years, the company is actively working on releasing new Macs that are packed with several improvements. A fresh leak suggests that the Cupertino tech giant could be releasing seven models this year. They will reportedly be powered by upgraded Apple silicon chips.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple is readying new Macs powered by its own silicon as part three of the ongoing overhaul. The switch to M chips first started back in 2020 — with the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini being the first models to ditch Intel processors. This transition resumed in 2021 with the release of the redesigned, colorful iMac, followed by the M1 Max and M1 Pro MacBook Pro models later that year. Gurman mentions seven Mac models that Apple could be releasing throughout this year:

A new Mac mini with an M1 Pro chip

A 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, to succeed the 2020 model and sit below the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in the line

A Mac mini with an M2 chip

A 24-inch iMac with an M2 chip

A redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip

A larger iMac Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip options

A half-sized Mac Pro, the first with Apple Silicon, with the equivalent of either two or four M1 Max chips

The company has already registered three new Macs in a Russian database that is equivalent to the FCC. These include one that is labeled as a laptop — which could be the rumored M2 MacBook Pro. Mark believes that the first round of releases will be on March 8 — along with the reveal of the iPhone SE. He also has reasons to believe that Apple could introduce even more models as soon as May or June.

