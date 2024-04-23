Key Takeaways Apple's "Let Loose" event will be streamed on May 7 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, watch from home on Apple.com.

New Apple devices likely to launch at the event include iPad Pro, iPad Air, and Apple Pencil.

Don't expect updates for the entry-level iPad and iPad Mini, rumored to arrive later this year.

Apple has announced that it'll hold a special event on Tuesday, May 7, without giving away anything about what new products we'll see that day. However, the event page leaves us with enough hints to make an educated guess about what new devices are expected to launch during the event.

What new devices can we expect from Apple at the event?

If you land on the event page, you'll see a colorful Apple logo, featuring shades of multiple colors, a brown hand holding an Apple Pencil, and the tagline: "Let Loose". That's a solid clue that suggests we might see Apple launching a new OLED iPad Pro with an M3 chip, a 12.9-inch iPad Air with an M2 chip, and maybe a new Apple Pencil. However, don't expect Apple to announce updates to its entry-level iPad and iPad Mini on the same day. Because, according to rumors, those are expected to arrive later this year.

All of these still wouldn't be difficult to infer had Apple not given us any indications. That's because we've heard rumors from credible sources that Apple is planning to refresh its entire iPad lineup in early May. The latest announcement from Apple only gives us more reasons to believe what we already know through sources. However, the tagline is interesting and could mean a lot of things, but in the context of new iPads, "Let Loose" might refer to Apple focusing a lot more on creativity.

When and how to watch Apple's "Let Loose" event?

This won't be an in-person event, all of us can watch it in the comfort of our homes. As for when it'll kick off, the event starts at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET on May 7 and will be streamed live on Apple.com and the Apple TV app.