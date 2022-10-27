Apple has been on a roll recently, debuting new hardware with the release of a new iPad, iPad Pros, and Apple TV 4K. In addition to the new devices, the firm also delivered new software updates, delivering for iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura. If all of that wasn't enough, it also made changes to the web version of iCloud, delivering a revamped design that looks fresh, light, and fun.

Current iCloud (2022)

This new update was discovered by the folks over at MacRumors, who found the updated experience through the iCloud beta website. If you're unfamiliar, the updated web portal looks much better than the older one, which you can see pictured above. The older version almost felt like a clunky web version of iOS, while the new one feels like something completely different. Best of all, the new interface offers the ability to be customization. Furthermore, everything feels faster when navigating, making it easy to jump from photos to notes, and other sections. For the time being, the new iCloud website will be in beta, but luckily, anyone can access it by heading to beta.icloud.com.

As mentioned before, Apple has been pretty busy this week and unfortunately, not all of the moves have been positive. In addition to the latest software updates to its products, the firm announced that it would be raising prices for some of its services. Perhaps where users will feel the impact the most is with its Apple TV Plus and Apple Music services. The cost for Apple TV Plus will be rising by two dollars, while Apple Music will increase by one dollar. This is a bold move by the company, especially since the price of its music service has not been changed since its release in 2015.

While many will most likely continue using its services, the price change could have a vast impact within the industry. Recently, Spotify stated that it would consider raising its price in the U.S. but that it needed to consult with label partners. It's unknown whether competitors like YouTube Music, Tidal or Amazon Music will also make the same changes, but without a doubt, consumers are now quite aware that a little courage could end up costing them a little more.

