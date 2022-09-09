Apple has quietly delayed the release of iCloud Shared Photo Library

We are just a few days away from the release of Apple iOS 16, and now, it looks like things are being pushed back. Luckily, iOS 16 will still be launching on September 12, however, the iCloud Shared Photo Library feature will be pushed back to a later date. Apple has not commented on the delay, only quietly changing its website to reflect that the feature will be “coming later this year.” The change was first spotted by the folks at AppleInsider.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you aren’t familiar with iCloud Shared Photo Library, it is a new way to collaborate with friends and family members. Each group can have up to five members, and every group member can add photos and videos. Members can choose the photos and video they want to add or have them added by default starting from a specific date. This makes sharing seamless without ever having to second guess whether a special picture or video was sent to those closest to you. Furthermore, within iCloud Shared Photo Library, every member of the group will have the ability to edit, organize, delete, and more.

While the delay might come as a surprise, this isn’t the first thing that Apple has delayed this year. While iOS 16 will launch on September 12, iPadOS 16 will not come out simultaneously. Apple has confirmed the delay but has not given a specific date on when it will arrive. Most sources point to an October release, coinciding with an unannounced iPad event. Although iCloud Shared Photo Library won’t be included in the upcoming iOS release, there is still plenty to look forward to with the new OS, like a redesigned lock screen, focus enhancements, message upgrades, and more. If you want something completely new, you might consider pre-ordering a new iPhone. The pre-orders started today, and most of the new iPhones will be released on September 16.

Source: AppleInsider, Apple