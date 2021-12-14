Apple delays Universal Control on macOS and iPadOS till Spring

Apple announced macOS Monterey back in June, during the opening keynote of WWDC21. The company teased Universal Control during the virtual event. This new feature — coming to macOS and iPadOS — allows users to drag and drop content from a Mac to another Mac or iPad. It also includes mouse support, allowing people to move the cursor from one screen to another — seamlessly. The feature was supposed to launch in Fall, and hints of it appeared in one of the previous beta builds. However, the company updated its website yesterday — following the public release of macOS 12.1 — reflecting that the feature won’t be available until next Spring.

Universal Control takes Apple’s Handoff to the next level. Users will be able to use it across a Mac and up to two other macOS or iPadOS devices. This allows them to effortlessly work across several screens and Apple products wirelessly. For example, illustrators doodling on their iPads will be able to drag and drop projects to their Macs by placing the two devices side by side. Apple already offers Sidecar — a feature that allows users to use their iPads as a wireless, second Mac display. Sidecar also enables people to use Apple Pencil on macOS apps, through the iPad screen.

Apple delaying Universal Control doesn’t surprise us. The feature — as presented in June — is very futuristic and further tightens the company’s ecosystem. As you’d expect from Apple, Universal Control will require no setting up. It’ll work instantly when you place two supported devices in close proximity — once the feature is available in Spring 2022. macOS Monterey introduces several other features to the Mac. Make sure to check our review for a deep dive into Apple’s latest desktop operating system.

