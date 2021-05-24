Apple details its WWDC plans with a June 7 keynote for iOS 15 announcement

Apple’s WWDC 2021 event is set to kick off on June 7. Today, the Cupertino firm detailed the highlights in the schedule. Just like every year, there’s going to be a keynote on day one at 10am PT.

And that’s the big one. Apple is going to announce everything that’s going to come with iOS 15 when it ships later this year. That’s not all though. We’ll find out about watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and macOS 12. Indeed, macOS now gets new version numbers every year, something that changes last year for the first time in over a decade.

The main keynote will be streamed on Apple.com, through the Apple Developer app, through the Apple TV app, and on YouTube. Yes, gone are the days that you need an Apple device just to watch.

At 2pm PT on June 7, Apple is going to hold its Platforms State of the Union keynote. This one is only available through the Apple Developer app and website, but it’s still free for everyone. Indeed, the whole show is free for everyone, not just the keynotes.

Apple is promising over 200 sessions from its show, including in-depth sessions and labs. There are benefits for members of the Apple Developer Program, as they can get one-on-one lab consultations. The company also said that its engineers will be available all week in the forums.

One other scheduled event that was noted is the Apple Design Awards. This is where the company highlights “artistry, craftsmanship, and technical achievement” from developers. This might be worth tuning in even if you’re not a developer. If you’re the type to watch a movie because it got an award, you might want to try out an app that got an award. These will also be highlighted in the App Store, of course.

Finally, there are going to be special events, although Apple didn’t go too deep into saying what that means. After all, the whole show is kind of a special event. There are also Pavilions, which are meant to be a way for attendees to explore the show.

But once again, the big event at WWDC 2021 is the keynote, which is June 7 at 10am PT. If you’re excited about what your Apple product will be able to do later this year, you should check it out.