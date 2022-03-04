Apple might be developing a “Mac Studio”: A mightier Mac Mini

Apple has slowly been transitioning the Mac lineup from Intel to its own silicon. And as more Macs get a taste of the M1 chip, the company continues working on even more powerful processors for future models. While we anticipate the rumored Mac Mini 2022‘s reveal, it seems that Apple is also working on a mightier, miniature Mac. A new report claims that the Cupertino tech giant is working on two Mac Studio models — one is powered by the M1 Max and the other by an even stronger SoC. If this product sees the light of day, it could be an intersection between the Mac Mini and Mac Pro.

9to5Mac has reported that Apple is working on two versions of the Mac Studio. The publication notes, though, that Apple could decide to release the product using a different name — that isn’t Mac Studio. However, considering that the Cupertino tech giant could also be working on an Apple Display Studio, branding the mighty Mac as Studio would make sense.

While Apple is holding a virtual event in less than a week, the Mac Studio could be months away from an official release. Rumors do indicate that the company plans to introduce several new Mac models this year. So no matter what the Peek Performance event brings, there’s still a very high chance we will be seeing more Macs throughout the upcoming months. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman believes that Apple will be revealing new Macs during WWDC22 this Summer. When and whether we actually see the Mac Studio is still unknown. It’s safe to assume, though, that it’s going to be a killer product — considering its small form factor and potent internals.

Source: 9to5Mac