Every once in a while, Apple publishes reports on how its products save lives through the various offerings and technology they pack. While many of these life-saving features revolve around the new Apple Watches, other Apple devices do pack some tools that could help you in a critical situation, as well. So whether you have the latest iPhone, MacBook Pro (2023), or even HomePod Mini, you could utilize some of these life-saving features, and we've detailed seven of them.

1 Emergency SOS

Starting with one of the most known life-saving features on Apple devices, Emergency SOS allows you to quickly call a dispatcher and share your location if you're in danger. The feature is available on all recent iPhones and Apple Watches, and it connects you to an emergency responder through a quick shortcut.

This feature doesn't stop there, however. In addition to calling the local police, it will also optionally text your current coordinates to the emergency contacts you've selected. And if you're on the move, then your Apple device will resend the updated location to them 10 minutes later.

Furthermore, if you have an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, then you can also rely on Emergency SOS even when there's no cellular reception. That's because these iPhones support a new form of satellite connectivity, allowing you to reach the responders by relying on the satellites roaming around our planet. Right now, this fresh addition is available in the U.S. and a few other countries for free. Though, in around two years, Apple will start charging users a fee if they're interested in using it.

2 Medical ID

Medical ID is another feature available on all recent iPhones and Apple Watches, and if you permit it, anyone can view yours. So even if your iPhone is locked, a person with physical access to your device would be able to view the Medical ID you've created. This includes your photo, height, weight, blood type, allergies, medical conditions, medications, and more.

This way, if you've passed out or are unable to verbally communicate with a nurse in a medical emergency, they can easily view the essential details they need to know about you. This ensures that you're given the correct treatment or blood transfusion as soon as possible without wasting time on running relevant tests to find out what your health details are. Medical ID also displays the emergency contacts you've personally selected and your relation to them. This allows anyone to call them from your locked Apple device to report the incident.

3 Fall Detection

If you have an Apple Watch Series 4 or a newer model, then Fall Detection may save your life someday. This feature, as its name suggests, detects when you fall on the ground. If enabled, your watch will display a shortcut to trigger Emergency SOS or mark that you're okay. If you don't select either of the two options and remain stationary for a minute, your Apple Watch will automatically trigger Emergency SOS, as you likely are unconscious or unable to do so yourself. This is a great feature for someone who lives alone, and it could save their life if they slip and hit their head.

4 Crash Detection

Similar to Fall Detection, Crash Detection triggers Emergency SOS if it senses a vehicle crash. The feature relies on motion sensors and device microphones, in addition to other factors, to work. It's available for those with an iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, or Apple Watch Ultra.

Notably, though, this feature is still far from perfect, as there have been instances of people getting it triggered through rollercoaster rides and skiing. In case it mistakenly calls emergency services, Apple advises users not to hang up until they confirm to the dispatcher that they're fine. That's to prevent a unit from being sent to your location unnecessarily.

5 Heart Health

Heart health is one key focus for the Apple Watch. Not only does it actively monitor your heart rate and provide you with BPM readings, but it's also capable of much more. For example, you can take an ECG with your Apple Watch to check your heart's rhythm. watchOS will also notify you if it suspects that you may have atrial fibrillation (AFib). So by seeking medical help at early stages, you could quite literally save your life. Similarly, the watch will alert you if your heart rate drops below or rises above certain levels. And while watchOS won't notify you if you're having a heart attack, the other heart-related notifications can certainly help you detect cardiovascular conditions or diseases before it's too late.

6 Sound Recognition

If you have lost your hearing or are often listening to music through ANC-enabled headphones, then you may miss a smoke or fire alarm. Fortunately, your iPhone and iPad can notify you if they detect these alarms. The feature also works with other sounds, such as baby crying, shouting, sirens, glass breaking, and more. All you have to do is enable Sound Recognition on your iDevice and choose what sounds you want to be alerted for.

If you tend to spend a lot of time outdoors and are worried about life-threatening incidents that could be happening in your absence, then Apple also has an answer for that. All you have to do is enable smoke alarm detection alerts on your HomePod. This way, even if you're away from home, your HomePod will shoot an alert to your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. This feature also allows you to call the HomePod, enabling you to communicate with your family or flatmates if they're home during the accident.

7 Find My

Last but not least, Find My on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS may also be able to help you in a life-threatening situation if all else fails. We advise you to share your Find My location with at least one person you trust at all times. This could be a partner, best friend, close relative, or someone you blindly trust. By having access to your live location, they can easily help the police locate you if you go missing. Personally, I've granted access to three trusted people living in three separate continents and timezones. It also provides you with instant relief and peace of mind when a major crisis occurs, as you can instantly make sure that your friends aren't anywhere near it on the map.

While I personally have never been saved by an Apple device in a life-threatening situation, I keep these features enabled at all times. One never knows when they could need them, and it's better to be safe than sorry. But come to think of it, my Apple Watch has saved me in the past, just not in the way you'd expect.