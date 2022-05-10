After over 20 years, Apple is finally discontinuing the iPod

Last month, we expressed how it’s long overdue for Apple to kill the iPod lineup. Ultimately, the company first released it over two decades ago, and its concept no longer fits in our modern world. For music streaming on the go, people can use iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. As for those seeking an affordable device for gaming or watching online content, the iPad is both affordable and has a larger display that better suits these use cases. It’s now official — the Cupertino tech giant has just announced that it is killing the iPod lineup. The iPod Touch 7 (2019) will be the last model to go on sale.

In a Newsroom post, Apple has just shared that the iPod Touch 7 will remain on sale while supplies last. The company won’t be restocking or releasing upgraded models afterwards. Greg Joswiak — Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing — states:

Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared. Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.

The Cupertino tech giant mentions how the music will still live on — through the other devices it sells today. After all, Apple Music and other streaming services are available on iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, HomePods, etc. So a low-end device created specifically for music consumption no longer makes sense today.

How do you feel about Apple killing the iPod lineup? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Apple Newsroom