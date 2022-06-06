Apple is launching a new dual-port charger alongside the MacBook Air

During its WWDC 22 live stream earlier today, Apple announced the M2-powered MacBook Air, which also comes with support for fast charging using a 67W charger. That charger is sold separately, but that doesn’t mean Apple isn’t introducing a new charger in the MacBook Air’s box. With certain configurations of the new MacBook Air, you’re going to get a 35W dual-port charger in the box, instead of the traditional 30W charger.

In fact, Apple is apparently launching two models of this dual-port charger. The one included with the MacBook Air is the “compact” version, which has the USB ports at the bottom, but there’s another version on Apple’s store that features a similar design to the existing charger. The two models cost the same ($59) and have the same power rating of 35W.

However, there is one big difference, and that’s the outlet plug itself. The compact version of the power adapter doesn’t seem to support Apple’s World Travel Adapter Kit, which lets you swap out the plug so you can charge your laptop when you travel to a different country. This model does seem to be more compact, but that’s a potentially big trade-off.

In order to get the Apple dual-port charger, you’ll need to configure your M2-powered MacBook Air with a 10-core GPU and at least 512GB of storage. The inclusion of this new charger is interesting, though, because 35W really isn’t a lot. If you’re planning to charge two devices at the same time, having only 35W in total means one of the devices is going to be charging very slowly. Apple doesn’t actually specify how power output is split between the two ports, but either way, at least one of your plugged-in devices is likely to get very slow charging speeds.

If you’re interested in charging your laptop faster, the 67W charger isn’t new, it’s just the first time it’s compatible with the MacBook Air. This power adapter also costs $59, and you’ll need to use the MagSafe 3 charging cable (included with the laptop) to get fast charging support.