These are the apps that will support Apple’s Dynamic Island at launch

In a few days, the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will make their retail debut. Ahead of the launch, reviews of the devices are finally coming online, giving us a better look at what to expect. While there are lots of things to explore with the new iPhones, one of the main focus points for the Pro models is Apple’s new Dynamic Island. Despite the interface looking quite slick in promotional videos, it appears that support for the feature on launch will be quite limited.

This piece of information was uncovered in a review video of the iPhone Pro 14 by The Verge. Apparently, while testing out the phones, Apple was kind enough to send over a full list of apps that would support the Dynamic Island feature at launch. As you can see, the list isn’t all that long, with most of the apps being Apple’s own. But, there are some third-party inclusions like Spotify, Amazon Music, WhatsApp, Skype, and a few more. According to the list, there will be nine third-party apps that will support the NowPlaying interface and additional four apps for CallKit. If this was a big selling point for your iPhone 14 Pro purchase, you might want to check the list below to see if your favorite music or communication app is listed.

While this is just the start of Apple’s Dynamic Island, there is promise, as the platform is open to third-party developers. That means that in a few months’ time, there could be many more apps that offer support for the feature. Also, upon its release, Dynamic Island does not currently support Live Activities. Live Activities will allow apps to display live information like sports scores, food delivery ETAs, and more. The feature has gone live in a recent beta release, so it could be coming relatively soon. Once this goes live, it could make the Dynamic Island feature a more compelling draw for developers.

Source: The Verge (YouTube)