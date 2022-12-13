In September, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. This year, the company started to heavily distinguish between the regular and Pro models. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro variants pack an upgraded 48MP wide camera, support the Always-On Display (AOD) feature, and introduce the Dynamic Island. Meanwhile, the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus barely offer any exciting changes when compared to the iPhone 13. Though, one selling point that extends across the iPhone 14 series is the introduction of an all-new Emergency SOS via satellite feature. This handy tool allows users to reach emergency services and depend on Find My, even when no carrier coverage is available. Emergency SOS via satellite first launched in Canada and the U.S. last month, and it has now expanded to those in France, Germany, Ireland, and the U.K.

Just like iPhone 14 users in the U.S. and Canada, those in France, Germany, Ireland, and the U.K. can now depend on satellites to reach emergency services. Similarly, users get to depend on this feature for two years without paying a subscription fee. When the free trial ends, customers will get to cancel the service or start paying the company to retain access. How much per month or year the company will charge in two years remains unknown for the time being.

For those unfamiliar with Emergency SOS via satellite, this utility allows users to depend on the satellites roaming around Earth. After a connection is established, iPhone 14 users get to specify the nature of the emergency and their location. The satellites then transmit this data to the relevant parties. Similarly, you get to update your Find My location through this service. Though, depending on your location and weather conditions, the time it takes to contact a satellite will vary.

Source: Apple