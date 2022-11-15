Apple teased Emergency SOS via satellite during the iPhone 14 launch event. This anticipated feature is now available to users in the U.S. and Canada.

During its Far Out event, the Cupertino firm launched the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 8, in addition to other products. Arguably, the iPhone 14 Pro models grabbed most of the attention, featuring an all-new Dynamic Island, an Always-On Display (AOD) feature, an upgraded 48MP Wide camera, and more. Meanwhile, the regular iPhone 14 retained most of the specifications of its predecessor. Nonetheless, it still introduces support for some new technologies, such as Emergency SOS via satellite.

For those unfamiliar with Emergency SOS via satellite, the feature utilizes some of the satellites orbiting Earth to help users request help in no-coverage areas. Similarly, Apple has also developed a Find My via satellite feature, allowing users to share their coordinates with select friends in these remote areas. Those who have been anticipating these two new additions will be delighted to hear that they're now available to iPhone 14 users in the U.S. and Canada. They require iOS 16.1 or a later version of the iPhone operating system. Those residing in France, Germany, Ireland, and the U.K. will have to wait until next month. Laurene Anderson, NENA: The 9-1-1 Association’s president and Charlotte County, Florida’s E911 manager states:

Emergency SOS via satellite will not only be useful for those who live in rural areas without cellular coverage, but also for those who find themselves in the path of a natural disaster that takes down mobile networks. It will allow members in impacted communities to connect with 911 and get help, and that’s our mission.

As promised back in September, the company is offering iPhone 14 users free access to Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite for two years. The countdown starts when a customer activates a new iPhone 14 model. Following the two-year free trial, users will be required to pay a subscription fee to continue using these satellite services. Details on the paid plan's structure and pricing remain unknown for the time being.

How much are you willing to pay monthly for Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Apple Newsroom