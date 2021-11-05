Apple is encouraging people to use Apple Card Family by offering $10

Apple first announced its Apple Card Family feature back in April. It allows iCloud family members to share expenses and build credit together. Two adults in a family can co-own the card and add up to four 13+ year old members to spend within limits and earn Daily Cash. The co-owners will have equal benefits, even if one of them doesn’t have an Apple Card of their own. To encourage people to use the feature, Apple is now offering $10 of Daily Cash when you add a family member to your card.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple sent out emails to Apple Card users stating the following:

Apple Card Family lets you share the great features and benefits of Apple Card with anyone you call family. Add a new Apple Card user to your account by November 30, 2021, and they’ll receive $10 Daily Cash from us when they make their first purchase with Apple Card within 30 days. Daily Cash is stored on your Apple Cash card in Wallet and can be spent like real cash with Apple Pay or transferred to a bank account.

So if you add a new family member before the end of this month, they’ll have 30 days to claim the $10 by making a purchase. Once claimed, users will be able to spend the $10 through Apple Pay or transfer it to a bank account of their choice. This promo is pretty tempting, considering the requirements aren’t hard to meet. Any average Apple Card user can easily take advantage of it, if they have a family to share it with.

The full terms of this promo can be found below:

Subject to credit approval. Valid only for new Apple Card users who are added to an Apple Card Family account from November 4, 2021, to November 30, 2021, and the new user must make a purchase within 30 days of being added to the Apple Card Family account. Users added before November 4, 2021, and after November 30, 2021, do not qualify. Not valid for existing Apple Card users who merge their Apple Card accounts to become Co-Owners with other existing Apple Card users. Each Apple Card Family account is eligible to allow maximum five (5) people to redeem offer. Limit one offer per natural person per unique Apple Card account. $10 cash back is earned as Daily Cash and is transferred to your Apple Cash card after qualifying purchase has posted to your Apple Card account. A return of a purchase on which you earned $10 Daily Cash bonus may result in a $10 Daily Cash adjustment charge to your account. An additional purchase made during the offer period will qualify you for re-fulfillment of the $10 Daily Cash bonus, but re-fulfillment may be delayed. Changes to your account status during the offer period may delay the fulfillment of your Daily Cash bonus. An Apple Cash card is required for the accumulation of Daily Cash. Participants under 18 on Apple Card Family accounts must have the family organizer of their Apple Cash Family set up their own Apple Cash card. If you do not have an Apple Cash account, Daily Cash can be applied as a credit on account Owner’s statement balance by contacting Goldman Sachs Bank USA. The Apple Cash card is issued by Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC. Daily Cash is subject to exclusions, and additional details apply. See the Apple Card Customer Agreement for more details. If we determine that you have engaged in or plan to engage in abuse or gaming in connection with this offer, you will not be eligible for this offer.

