Key Takeaways Apple plans to introduce new APIs and tools to support third-party app marketplaces and allow developers to create their own third-party stores.

Users in the EU will be shown a choice screen when opening Safari on iOS 17.4 or later, allowing them to select a default browser from a list of options.

The App Store will allow third-party payment options and provide more app details, including labeling to inform users about third-party payment processes and transactions outside of Apple.

As the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) comes into play, we're seeing more and more tech companies change their tune to fit with the new guidelines. We've already seen Microsoft make major changes to Windows 11 because of it, and now Apple is revealing what it plans to do to conform with the DMA. The tech giant posted all of its proposed changes on its websites, and while it's all good news for Europeans, Apple fans in the US are going to be left wanting.

iOS will get better support for third-party marketplaces

As posted on Apple Newsroom, the first mentioned change is to iOS and how it handles third-party app marketplaces. Apple will release "new APIs and tools" to help developers distribute their apps outside of the app store, and will also supply new code to help others make their own third-party stores.

Apple will also introduce the groundwork to support "alternative browser engines" outside of Webkit, both for apps that are browsers and apps that feature browsers within them. And if developers find something they're not pleased with, they can submit interoperability requests related to iPhone and iOS hardware and software.

Apple will have to actively show alternative browsers to Safari

Apple has been pretty good at allowing people to select what browser to use as their default. However, to further comply with the DMA, users will now actively be shown their choices:

Reflecting the DMA’s requirements, Apple is also introducing a new choice screen that will surface when users first open Safari in iOS 17.4 or later. That screen will prompt EU users to choose a default browser from a list of options.

This should happen regardless of if you update to iOS 17.4 on an existing PC or if you've purchased a fantastic new Mac. Apple states that the change will mean that users are "confronted with a list of default browsers" long before they potentially have an idea of which one is best for them. Apple also notes that the option to select a different browser gets in the way of its cultivated design flow when someone first opens up Safari on their computer.

The App Store will allow third-party payment options and add more app details

Finally, Apple touches upon what it plans to do with the App Store to make it DMA compliant. Probably the biggest change is Apple allowing users more payment methods when purchasing something through the store. This will also apply to "digital goods and services on the developer’s external website." And if the developer wants to advertise a special sale going on, they can do so outside of the app.

Because of these changes, the App Store will get more labeling to help users decide as to which apps to download. App details will inform users if it supports third-party payment processes or not, and if you try to purchase something within these apps, Apple will let you know that you're performing a transaction outside of the company. Developers will also face a new step in the app review process where Apple double-checks any alternative payment methods and ensures they're being advertised and handled correctly.

It's not all about payment methods, though. Apps will now come with an "installation sheet" that shows you everything the app has in store. This will include who made the app, any information users should know before downloading the app, and screenshots.

Apple isn't keen to roll out these changes outside of the EU

This may all sound too good to be true, and it will be; at least for those outside of the European Union. And in a statement to 9to5Mac, the company dashes any hope that these changes will arrive elsewhere:

Apple is not offering these changes outside of the EU because this is not the safest system for our users. We’ve been very clear about new threats the DMA introduces — including increased risks for malware, fraud and scams, illicit and objectionable content, and reduced ability for Apple to respond to and remove malicious apps. The changes required by the DMA also involve new technologies and processes that are untested and may require further development.

Apple goes on to note that the DMA is forcing it to change systems "that has served users and developers exceptionally well" and laments how the law is affecting how they perform business in the EU.