Apple expected to unveil iPhone 13, AirPods 3, new Apple Watch, and more at September event

As we get closer to September, excitement for the next generation of Apple products is gaining momentum. Apple will soon confirm the date for its launch event next month, where apart from the new iPhone 13 series, it is expected to launch the new AirPods 3, Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6th-gen, and possibly some new MacBook models.

If a new report from Bloomberg (via 9to5Mac) is to be believed, the September 2021 Apple event will be packed with several announcements. As always, we will be seeing new iPhones this year, but instead of an ‘S’ update, Apple will jump over to the iPhone 13 series. It is expected to have the same shape and size, with changes to the notch, improvements for the camera, and a new chipset.

Considering the number of leaks and rumors, it is safe to say that the new iPhone 13 will be more of a refresh to last year’s models. There will be a 5.4-inch ‘mini’ and a 6.1-inch regular iPhone 13 alongside 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Pro models. The new iPhones are also expected to have a smaller notch at the top compared to the previous models. Last year we heard numerous rumors of Apple planning to introduce a 120Hz ProMotion display on the iPhone. While that never materialized, we can expect the feature to make an appearance on the new iPhone 13 range.

Of course, we will also see a new chipset, possibly the A15, which will be an update for the A14 from last year. There is a rumor that Apple might bring its M1 Silicon to the iPhone, but we doubt that is going to be the case. The new iPhones are also expected to bring some interesting camera upgrades. A new portrait mode for videos called Cinematic Video is expected to be the highlight feature where the camera can add a depth-of-field effect to your videos. The new cameras are also expected to feature an AI-based filter system for photos, photos, and higher-quality video recording in ProRes for the iPhone Pro models.

Apple will also launch a brand new version of the AirPods with a design refresh. Popular Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, had suggested that the third-gen AirPods or the AirPods 3 will feature a similar design as the AirPods Pro, where the stem of the earbuds would be shorter and it will feature replaceable ear tips. These could be priced similarly or even cheaper than the original AirPods, and they are also expected to come with a new wireless chip and improved battery life.

A new Apple Watch will also be a part of the event, which is reportedly going to have a refreshed design. Earlier this year, a video by Jon Prosser suggested that the Apple Watch Series 7 will come with flat edges and a new green color. This would be in line with what we’ve seen on the iPhone, iPad, and iMac. Rumors say that it might come with updated screen technology, a faster processor, and various new health and fitness features.

Almost every single iPad has received some sort of an update in the past couple of years, except the iPad mini. The smallest iPad is finally going to see a design change similar to the iPad Pro and iPad Air 4th-gen. It is also expected to run on the upcoming A15 chip, a USB Type-C port, a physical Touch ID sensor on the top, and a magnetic Smart Connector. The regular iPad for students is also expected to get a refresh with a slimmer chassis and upgraded hardware.

Lastly, there is also a chance that Apple will showcase or share some details about its new MacBook Pro range. Expect an update for the 16-inch model and a new 14-inch model, both running on Apple’s new M1X chipset, which will have a higher core count and offer better performance over the M1 chipset. These new MacBooks are also expected to come in various color options, somewhat similar to the 24-inch iMac.