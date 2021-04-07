Apple expands its “Find My” network to help you locate your third-party accessories

Apple has announced it’s opening its Find My network to third-party companies. The first devices to support Apple’s tracking features are VanMoof’s latest S3 and X3 e-bikes, Belkin’s Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds, and Chipolo’s One Spot item tracker.

By expanding Find My support, any hardware company can introduce devices that support Apple’s network — as long as they adhere to the Made for iPhone (MFi) Program and privacy protections of the Find My network. Third-party products will feature a “Works with Apple Find My” badge and can be added to the new Items tab in the Find My app.

The Find My app allows iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to see all their devices on a map, and even control them remotely, like playing a sound, displaying a message, or erasing it completely. If your device goes offline, users can take advantage of the Find My network’s crowdsourced Bluetooth feature to see a product’s approximate location.

Additionally, Apple has also announced a draft specification for chipset manufacturers set to be released this spring. The initiative will allow third-party device makers to take advantage of Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology in U1-equipped Apple devices. UWB makes tracking much more precise.

Apple is rumored to be working on a tracking product called AirTags, which is said to feature UWB technology. The Cupertino company recently announced plans to hold its WWDC at the beginning of June, where we could see the product debut. Incidentally, Apple used last year’s WWDC to announce plans to extend its Find My network to third-party companies, and it finally made good on that promise.

It’s unclear what other products will feature Find My support in the future, but the variety is already promising: a bike, headphones, and a location tracker. With WWDC just around the corner, perhaps more partners will be revealed.