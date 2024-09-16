Key Takeaways Apple is expected to hold an event in the upcoming weeks to unveil a new line of M4 Macs.

The launch is rumored to include updated MacBook Pro models, a new iMac, and a revamped Mac Mini.

Many of these models are allegedly already shipping from factories and are ready for launch.

Apple’s much-awaited "Glowtime" event has come and gone, and it did not disappoint. While we saw plenty of new and exciting devices being unveiled, announcements about upcoming Mac releases were conspicuously absent. This was likely a strategic omission, given that Apple might be preparing for yet another event to unveil its new generation of Macs, all of which will feature the company’s new M4 chips.

Apple new line of Macs will boast M4 chips and Apple Intelligence

As reported by Mark Gurman in his latest newsletter for Bloomberg, the upcoming event will see a “major M4 Mac overhaul.” While the date or timeline of the event has yet to be confirmed, Gurman believes it will be held in the “coming weeks.”

Gurman also shared a list of devices that he expects to be launched during the upcoming event. Among these is an entry-level MacBook Pro (which is codenamed J604). Being a starter model, it will only feature a basic M4 chip. Then, we have a 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro (codenamed J614 and J616), both of which will allegedly have pro-level M4 chip options. These models will be accompanied by the new iMac (J623) which comes with an M4 chip and a smaller Mac Mini (J773) with the standard M4 and M4 Pro chip versions.

Per his newsletter, Gurman believes most of these models are currently shipping from factories and are ready for launch. However, the Cupertino tech giant will wait until it has all the M4 Macs ready before it officially introduces this line of Macs, which is to be expected. He goes on to reveal that new M4 MacBook Airs are coming as well, but will likely only make an appearance in the first quarter of the next year. A new Mac Studio and Mac Pro are expected next year as well.

While we don’t have too many details about what these Macs will feature under the hood, we expect more details to come to light as we inch closer to the launch. Of course, given that these are only leaks, there’s always a possibility that things might change. However, given Gurman’s track record, his claims are likely as close to accurate as we can get without an official announcement from Apple. If you’re looking to upgrade your laptop sooner than later and would rather not wait for the next generation of Macs to be unveiled, why not take a peek at this list of best laptops for the current year?