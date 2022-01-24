Apple extends in-purchase exemption for group and event apps once again

Apple is extending the deadline for in-app purchase policy exemption for apps once again. In September 2020, Apple rolled out changes to its in-app purchase policy that allowed paid online group services and event apps to implement their own payment options in place of Apple’s in-app purchase system. This exception was originally set to end in December 2020 but was later extended by Apple two times. While the final deadline was set for January 31, 2022, the Cupertino giant has issued an extension once again.

In a post on Saturday (via 9to5Mac), Apple said that it has decided to extend the in-app purchase exemption for eligible apps until June 30th “due to the recent resurgence of COVID.” That means apps that offer online group services such as online classes, group meetings or events can continue to use their own payment methods to circumvent Apple’s in-app purchase commissions (which range from 15% to 30%). After June 30, however, these apps will have to comply with Apple’s payment policy — unless Apple decides to push the deadline yet again.

“In 2020, we chose to support apps and developers that needed to adapt services from in-person to digital as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, we deferred App Store Review Guideline 3.1.1, which requires apps offering paid online group services to do so via in-app purchase. Given the recent resurgence of COVID and its continued impact on in-person services, we’ve extended the most recent deadline to June 30, 2022,” wrote Apple in a new blog post.

In addition, Apple has also extended the deadline for a change that would mandate apps to offer an easy in-app account deletion. This change was also set to come into effect from January 31st, but Apple says it’s giving developers more time (until June 30th) “due to the complexity of implementing this requirement.” The change requires app developers to make it easier for users to delete their accounts and personal data right from within the app. You can read more about the guideline here.