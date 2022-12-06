After announcing plans to give customers the option to repair some of their devices at home last year, Apple launched its Self Service Repair program in the U.S. this April. The program initially covered a few iPhone models, but the company added support for Apple Silicon MacBook models a few months down the line. Apple has now expanded the program to Europe, allowing more users to repair their iPhones and Macs at home.

Apple's Self Service Repair program is now available in eight more countries, including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the U.K. Users in these regions can now purchase genuine parts and tools directly from Apple to perform common repairs for the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, and Apple Silicon MacBooks.

Speaking of the expansion, Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, said, "We believe the best technology for our customers and for the planet is technology that lasts, which is why we design our products to be durable and rarely require maintenance or repair. But when a repair is needed, we want customers to have as many options for safe, reliable, and secure repair. That's why we're excited to launch Self Service Repair in Europe, giving our customers direct access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals."

As part of the program, users get access to over 200 individual parts and tools. In addition, users also get detailed repair manuals to help them through the process. Apple says the parts available through the program are the same as those available to authorized repair providers, and they come at the same price. For customers who don't have access to the tools required to perform repairs, Apple also offers tool rental kits for $49 with free shipping.

If you'd like to repair your broken iPhone or MacBook at home, head to Apple's Self Service Repair website and order the required parts and tools right away.

Source: Apple Newsroom