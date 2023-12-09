This year was packed with solid hardware and software releases from Apple, from the iPhone 15 Pro Max to the MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) and macOS Sonoma. Despite that, we had hoped for certain devices and upgrades that didn't make the cut. Some of these expectations were based on credible rumors, while others were merely wishful thinking. Regardless of their nature, here are five things Apple failed to release in 2023.

1 New iPads

2023 saw not a single new Apple tablet

Since the original iPad debuted in 2010, Apple has been releasing at least one new tablet per year — at least, until now. 2023 marks the first iPad-less year in the company's recent history, which is quite surprising. Considering that Apple offers four main iPad models (affordable, Mini, Air, and Pro), we had expected to see at least one of them refreshed at some point in 2023.

The iPad's hardware is reaching maturity, which is particularly apparent when looking at 2022's iPad Pro. Last year's highest-end Apple tablet upgrade revolved around a mere chipset bump from M1 to M2 and a new Apple Pencil Hover feature. This only reflects how the company has potentially been running out of possible hardware upgrade ideas, at least for the short term.

2 Apple Pencil 3

Apple Pencil (USB-C) is not it

Another unfulfilled 2023 expectation is the Apple Pencil 3 (or the lack thereof). While Apple did introduce a brand-new stylus for the first time since 2018, it wasn't the model that appeared in leaks. Previous rumors had pointed to an Apple Pencil 3 with a shorter design, glossy finish, and multiple tip types for different use cases. Instead, we got the lowest-end iPad stylus from the company yet: the Apple Pencil (USB-C). While having options is always a welcome move that benefits the customer, we were hoping to see some new stylus technology through the rumored product. By contrast, we got a model with fewer features than the Apple Pencil 1 and 2.

3 A decent dual charger

MagSafe Duo has no successor

In 2023, Apple killed its MagSafe Duo charger, and honestly, good riddance! For those unfamiliar, the MagSafe Duo (not pictured above) offered a MagSafe pad and an Apple Watch charging puck. So, a user could charge their Apple Watch, along with a compatible iPhone or AirPods case. You could also fold it in half when not in use, which makes it more portable.

While this could be a great charger for those who use multiple Apple devices, it has plenty of shortcomings. For starters, the Apple Watch puck doesn't support fast charging, and the MagSafe pad doesn't deliver the full 15W supported by new iPhones. So, the only Apple charger of that kind doesn't even support the fastest charging speeds of the company's own devices. That's not to mention that it has a Lightning port, and its hinge isn't very durable. Even as an Apple loyalist myself, I couldn't justify buying that. It's a terrible execution of what AirPower should've been, and Apple didn't put out an alternative following MagSafe Duo's discontinuation.

4 USB-C Magic accessories

Lightning? In 2023?

With the iMac (M3, 2023) refresh, we had expected to see USB Type-C Magic peripherals. Instead, Apple decided to continue shipping these all-in-ones with Lightning Magic accessories for whatever reason. I've been patiently waiting for USB-C variants to buy a set, but now I'll have to wait even longer because I'm not willing to revive Lightning cables in my house. With the iPhone 15, Apple TV Siri Remote, and AirPods Pro 2 switching to USB-C, I can't even imagine why the company would opt for Lightning ports when launching the first iMac model in over two years. Make it make sense.

5 Worthy AirPods upgrades

Switching the port on the Pro model isn't enough

We had hoped for AirPods upgrades beyond the Pro 2 model gaining a USB-C port and lossless audio support when paired with a Vision Pro. At the very least, Apple could've also provided the AirPods 3 and AirPods Max with the same USB-C treatment. But we got nothing instead. The AirPods 3 haven't been refreshed since 2021, while the Max variant has looked and cost the same since 2020. At this point, the Pro 2 model offers more features and superior active noise cancelation compared to the AirPods Max, yet costs half as much.

2024 may address most of these

While Apple failed to release a lot of what we expected this year, we may see many of them next year. Rumors now indicate that new iPad and the Apple Pencil 3 could launch as soon as March. Meanwhile, we expect Apple to release the AirPods 4 and refreshed AirPods Max by the end of 2024. The bad news, however, is that the Max variant may still be inferior to the Pro 2, and the upgrade could revolve around new colors and a USB-C port. The entry-level AirPods 4, on the other hand, could ironically feature more interesting improvements.

This would leave us with the MagSafe Duo alternative and USB-C Magic accessories. While we can't tell whether 2024 will address them, it's hard to imagine that Apple would wait long before doing so. After all, it doesn't currently sell a dual wireless charger, and it's slowly converting all the Lightning ports on its devices to USB Type-C. So, we would like to think it's a matter of when rather than if.