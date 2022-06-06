Apple improves parental controls with upcoming iOS 16 update

Today, during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, Apple introduced an update to its parental control feature. The update will make it easier for parents to manage accounts and will simplify requests from children.

Among one of the new features shown off at WWDC was the ability to quickly set up restrictions. Apple states that this feature will make it even easier to set up restrictions for apps and entertainment content for children. It will basically give quick access to the most common features that need to be set up for Family Sharing. The setup process can be enabled simply by bringing a child’s device near an adult’s device.

Prior, whenever a request was made from a child’s account, the parents would have to go to the settings to make those changes. Now, with the new update, settings requests can occur in Messages. Like before, a child can request more screen time or other changes, and now, parents will be able to authorize the change just by responding to it in Messages. Furthermore, Family Checklist will give parents a smoother experience when setting up parental controls, providing tips and suggestions. It will also guide parents to alter settings when children become older.

Family Sharing was introduced in 2014 with iOS 8. The feature has improved little by little, giving parents a better way to share and control iOS devices used by children. The feature offers shared access for up to five other family members to some of Apple’s best services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Arcade. Additionally, those in the Family Sharing plan will gain access to Apple One, iCloud+, and also Apple Music. As mentioned previously, parents will be able to control the kind of content children have access to.

The latest updates to Family Sharing will arrive sometime towards the end of the year with the release of iOS 16. If you can’t wait for that, you can install the betas that will be available to developers and also the public.