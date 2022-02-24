Apple has figured out how to repair Face ID without replacing the whole damn iPhone

#Innovation

There’s no denying that Apple is a resourceful corporation. The company continues to expand the fields it covers — attracting more customers and perfecting existing technologies in the process. However, that doesn’t necessarily make the Cupertino tech giant a flawless overlord. There are plenty of examples that prove how even some of the greatest minds out there are fallible. After all, the company is run by humans (as far as we know), and oversights are bound to happen. For the unaware, when you face Face ID problems and head to the Apple Store, the company doesn’t repair it — it actually replaces the whole iPhone. The good news is that a report claims that this will be changing soon. The bad news is that it took the company over four years to figure it out.

MacRumors has obtained an internal memo from a reliable source claiming that the company will soon start repairing Face ID separately. When/if implemented, users with faulty or broken TrueDepth camera systems will not be given iPhone replacements. This would apply to users with the iPhone XS or newer models — so the iPhone X is excluded. This makes sense, considering Apple has tweaked the TrueDepth camera on the iPhone XS. It’s possible that that on the iPhone X is integrated in a way that is hard for regular service providers to repair — without needing to replace other parts as well.

If this new policy in fact gets implemented, Apple will provide technicians the necessary tools, training, and replacement parts to offer same-unit repairs. This would further reduce the company’s carbon footprint as it aims to become carbon neutral by 2030. Apple already promised a few months ago that it would start allowing users to repair their iPhones by themselves in 2022. However, there’s seemingly no update regarding this matter — so far.

Have you ever needed to repair Face ID on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: MacRumors