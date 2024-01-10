Key Takeaways Apple took a huge risk in switching from PowerPC to Intel processors, but it saw more potential in Intel for the future of Mac.

The first Macs to use Intel processors were the 17-inch and 20-inch iMacs, released in January 2006.

The transition from Intel to Apple Silicon mirrors the switch from PowerPC to Intel, with Apple leaving Intel due to stalling progress.

Apple made a huge breakthrough when it switched to Apple Silicon a few years ago, and Intel is just starting to catch up. But on this day 17 years ago, Apple saw Intel as the chipmaker to lead the Mac to new heights. Apple announced new 17-inch and 20-inch iMacs with Intel processors on Jan. 10, 2006, and started shipping the new Macs that same day. It was just the start of a successful transition from PowerPC to Intel that ended up creating a 15-year partnership between Apple and Intel.

Little did we know then, this transition became the roadmap for the Apple Silicon transition more than a decade later.

Why Apple moved to Intel processors

It saw much more potential with Intel than PowerPC

It's important to remember that in the mid-2000s, Apple's decision to switch from IBM's PowerPC chips to Intel ones was considered a massive risk. A transition like that had never been done at the Mac's scale, and people worried about how apps and software would carry over to the new Macs with Intel processors. We know today that the transition would go smoothly thanks partly to Rosetta, which was translation software that allowed PowerPC apps to run on Intel systems. But when Apple announced the plans at WWDC 2005, it was quite a shock.

Apple made a bet on Intel, and it was a big one. PowerPC was a solid option at the time, but executives thought Intel would give the Mac more potential going forward. "Our goal is to provide our customers with the best personal computers in the world, and looking ahead Intel has the strongest processor roadmap by far," said Steve Jobs, Apple’s then-CEO, in 2005. "It’s been ten years since our transition to the PowerPC, and we think Intel’s technology will help us create the best personal computers for the next ten years."

Apple had the support of Microsoft and Adobe, which pledged to create apps optimized for Intel Macs. Still, it can't be understated how much of a risk the Intel transition was for Apple at the time.

iMacs were the first Macs to use Intel

The first-ever MacBook Pro wasn't far behind, though

Apple's plan for switching to Intel involved transitioning the chips in its Mac computers during Year 1 and revamping the hardware in Year 2. This is the same strategy used in the Apple Silicon transition with products like the MacBook Air, which got a chip upgrade in the first year and a redesign in the second. Apple's goal for the Intel transition was to have all its Macs switched over by the end of 2007, but it beat its own projections when it released the first Intel Macs — the 17-inch and 20-inch iMacs — in January 2006.

The 17-inch iMac included an Intel Core Duo processor with a clock speed of 1.83GHz and 2MB of L2 cache. The computer retailed for $1,300 in 2006, which is over $2,000 in today's dollars. For that price, users also got 512MB of DDR2 SDRAM that you could upgrade to 2GB. There was an ATI Radeon X1600 with 128MB GDDR3 memory for graphics and a SATA hard drive with a 160GB capacity for storage. Also in the box was an Apple Remote, Mighty Mouse, and Apple Keyboard.

If you chose the 20-inch iMac, you got a boost to the 2.0GHz Intel Core Duo Processor, although you still got 512MB of DDR2 SDRAM and the ATI Radeon X1600 graphics card. The hard drive had a higher capacity, though, offering 250GB of storage over SATA. This configuration retailed for $1,700 in 2006, which is equal to over $2,600 today.

If you're curious, here are the full specs for the first Intel-based iMacs:

Part 17-inch iMac 20-inch iMac Available upgrades Display 17-inch widescreen LCD display 20-inch widescreen LCD display N/A CPU 1.83 GHz Intel Core Duo processor 2.0 GHz Intel Core Duo processor N/A Memory 512MB of 667 MHz DDR2 SDRAM 512MB of 667 MHz DDR2 SDRAM up to 2GB DDR2 SDRAM Optical Drive 8x SuperDrive (DVD+R DL/DVD±RW/CD-RW) 8x SuperDrive (DVD+R DL/DVD±RW/CD-RW) N/A GPU ATI Radeon X1600 with 128MB GDDR3 memory ATI Radeon X1600 with 128MB GDDR3 memory up to 256MB of GDDR3 video memory (20-inch iMac) Webcam iSight video camera iSight video camera N/A Connectivity AirPort Extreme wireless networking & Bluetooth 2.0+EDR AirPort Extreme wireless networking & Bluetooth 2.0+EDR N/A Storage 160GB SATA 7200 rpm hard drive 250GB SATA 7200 rpm hard drive up to 500GB SATA drives Video Outputs mini-DVI out mini-DVI out N/A Audio Stereo speakers and mic Stereo speakers and mic N/A Peripherals Apple Remote, Mighty Mouse, and Apple Keyboard Apple Remote, Mighty Mouse, and Apple Keyboard Apple Wireless Keyboard, Apple Wireless Mouse, Apple USB Modem

Though Apple announced the first-ever MacBook Pro on Jan. 10 as well, it didn't start shipping until a month later.

How we got to where we are today

Apple ditched Intel for the same reason it left PowerPC behind

Ironically, Apple decided to ditch Intel for Apple Silicon for many of the same reasons it left PowerPC for Intel. Progress was stalling at Intel, and it hampered Apple's ability to make new Macs. Apple was more proactive in the transition to Intel, choosing to leave PowerPC behind before it really hit fabrication challenges. By comparison, Apple held off on switching from Intel to Apple Silicon until it had already failed to make key breakthroughs in chip design.

Either way, we couldn't have gotten to Apple Silicon without Intel, which powered Macs for 15 years. Intel Macs will likely be in use for years, if not decades, and that all started on this day in 2006.