One of the reasons new iPhone users choose to buy an Apple Watch over any other option is its advanced health and fitness tracking features. After all, this excellent smartwatch has literally saved lives, and it continues to push its wearers to be more active. Some of us at XDA have been taking advantage of this wearable by also relying on Apple's Fitness+ subscription service. As someone who used to exercise minimally beyond jogging and swimming, Fitness+ has actually helped me lead a healthier lifestyle.

1 Cross-platform availability encourages use

Apple Fitness+, right off the bat, works across the Apple ecosystem. You can watch Fitness+ videos on iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and tvOS 17 through the dedicated app, or you can mirror these workout videos from your iDevice to your Mac's display. While I personally use the service on my Apple TV due to the larger screen, I also get to rely on my iPhone or iPad if I'm traveling.

This means that Apple Fitness+ is accessible to me no matter where I am, so it ensures I never miss my daily workout session. Of course, watching these videos on my iPhone isn't ideal, but it's a solid alternative when I don't have access to a larger display.

2 It can help you create custom workout plans

As an indecisive person, it sometimes helps to have AI or somebody else do the thinking on my behalf. Fitness+ offers a wide variety of workout types, lengths, intensities, and trainers, and choosing my own videos is a nightmare. Fortunately, iOS 17 enables me to create a custom workout plan.

For those unfamiliar, this feature prompts you to pick the workout types you're interested in, such as HIIT, yoga, strength training, a core workout, and more. You then get to choose the daily workout duration and total length of the plan. Lastly, you can optionally narrow the workouts down based on the equipment availability, trainers, and music. Once set up, Fitness+ will automatically assign workout videos daily in a balanced way.

As somebody who tends to lose motivation when I'm indecisive, receiving daily reminders and having the workouts presented to me makes committing to the exercise less overwhelming. I see them as obligatory tasks that I have to burn through every morning before getting my day started.

3 It offers different difficulty levels

Another reason I commit to Apple Fitness+ is that most workouts feature three trainers that cater to different users. So if I wake up feeling sick or don't have the energy, I can simply follow the trainer doing easier variants of the moves. While I won't push myself to my fullest, it's better than breaking the habit and not working out at all. Typically, I tend to perform the most difficult moves just fine. Having easier alternatives, however, makes sure I remain committed on lazy days.

4 Activity sharing support

As you may have guessed, Fitness+ is integrated into the Fitness app on iOS. This means that whenever I finish a Fitness+ workout, my friends get notified, and vice versa. These notifications allow us to reply to each other as a form of motivation. So, by turning workouts into a social activity, most participants in my circle tend to commit to taking advantage of these fun interactions and working out as well.

5 It just has great overall energy

As someone who has tried different workout guides, I find Apple's approach to be the most encouraging. The trainers are pretty much all positive and welcoming. You actually develop a connection to them once you start to actively use the service. That's not to mention that they pick relevant background music and link you to the playlist on Apple Music. The overall atmosphere of the studio and the trainers push you to come back for more. It's this relaxing, judgment-free bubble that allows you to unleash your burdens and just get back to the basics.

More to come

What I love about Apple Fitness+ is that you never run out of options. The company adds new content to the platform on a weekly basis, which ensures that there are always fresh selections for those actively consuming these videos. The fact that the service no longer requires you to have an Apple Watch means that anyone with an iDevice can take advantage of these guided workouts and switch to a healthier, more active lifestyle.