Apple Fitness+ makes its way to 15 more countries

During its California Streaming event, Apple announced that it is bringing its Fitness+ service to 15 more countries. This announcement came shortly after Apple Watch Series 7 reveal, which features significant improvements over the older models. Along with extending support to more countries, Apple has also added several new features to the Fitness+ service.

Apple initially launched Fitness+ in 6 countries: Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It is now also available in Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and UAE. First-time users will get a free one-month trial, and Apple is offering a three-month trial with every Apple Watch purchase. Apple Fitness+ is also included in the Apple One Premier bundle.

Apple has also announced a few new features for the Fitness+ service. These include:

Group Workouts with SharePlay

Pausing and resuming from any device

Enhanced workout filters

Guided Meditation

Workout to get ready for snow season

Apple Fitness+ requires an iPhone paired with an Apple Watch Series 3 or later running the latest watchOS version. The Fitness+ app is available on iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS, so you have a variety of options to watch your workout videos on. It is a subscription service that costs $9.99/month in the US, and the price varies depending on the region.

Apple also announced the new iPhone 13 lineup during the event, alongside upgrades to the iPad and iPad mini. Make sure to follow our coverage for everything new announced today, and check back later for our follow-up reviews and opinions.