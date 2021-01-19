Get fit in the new year with Apple Fitness Plus, free courtesy of Best Buy

It really sucks not being able to go to the gym. I get it, really. Unless you have the money and space for a home gym, it’s pretty upsetting losing what is a healthy escape. Granted, it’s for the best, and while we wait for it to be safe again, we can find alternate means to work out from our home. It comes as no surprise that fitness apps are all the rage, either, with people needing motivation not only in the new year, but in general. Apple is taking a shot at the market with Apple Fitness Plus, hoping to cut through the chaff and offer the workout experience you want.

Apple Fitness Plus is a premium service, and it’s typically $10 a month for a variety of workouts. That’s not too bad a price on its own (especially with the money freed up for not paying for gym memberships), but with Best Buy, you can get a few months for free!

First, if you’re a My Best Buy member, you can get two months of Apple Fitness Plus for free. My Best Buy is the retailer’s free rewards program, and you’re probably already part of it! Yep, that’s really it!

But, hold on–you can get six months free as well! Both offers are only open to new subscribers, so choose wisely before taking one offer or the other.

If you’re planning on buying an Apple Watch, grabbing your smartwatch from Best Buy will get you six months of Apple Fitness Plus for free! While the Apple Watch isn’t required to use the app, smartwatch stats are heavily integrated. Based on how hard you work out, what you do, and other statistics, Fitness Plus can recommend new workouts and push you to exercise even harder. The Apple Watch adds a whole new layer to your workouts, and it working perfectly with Fitness Plus is perfect for the fitness data nerds out there.

Apple Watch Get fit, track your health, and more with the Apple Watch! Any Apple Watch purchase at Best Buy will net you six free months of Apple Fitness Plus. Buy at Best Buy

Apple Fitness+ Whether you're getting two months or six months free, you can see Best Buy's offer on the app here! View at Best Buy

The only other thing you need is an Apple device that can run the Apple Fitness Plus app. No Android functionality here! If you’re reading this, you’re probably already ingrained in the Apple ecosystem in some way, but just in case… the iPad Air is still at its lowest price yet at Amazon! It’s an immensely useful tablet to boot, so you’ll definitely get your money’s worth.