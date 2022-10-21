If you've wanted to try Apple's Fitness program, you'll soon get your chance, as Apple will make it available to iPhone users starting on October 24.

During its Apple event in September, the company announced that an Apple Watch would no longer be required for its Fitness Plus service. Today, the company has made things more official, announcing the service will become available in 21 countries starting on October 24.

The service will arrive with the new iOS 16.1 update, which is set to also arrive on October 24. Users will be able to head into the Fitness app, and find tons of new fitness activities and music. As part of the new launch, Apple will offer a new exercise program called "Yoga for Every Runner," that will be hosted by top ultra marathon athlete Scott Jurek and yoga trainer Jessica Skye. Apple's inspiring walking experience with audio will have new guests, like artist Meghan Trainor and astronaut Eileen M. Collins.

Going forward, the iPhone will become an even more powerful tool, offering fitness experiences like no other featuring over 3,000 different kinds of workout and meditations, all led by personal trainers that are experts in their fields. In addition, the Fitness Plus workout will have data onscreen like interval timing, calories burned and more. Of course, if you do have an Apple Watch, you can add real time tracking data to your workout, giving you a more in-depth look at the metrics.

If all of that wasn't enough, Apple will finally bring Taylor Swift's music into Apple Fitness Plus. The music will even feature songs from her latest album, Midnights that is set to release on October 21. Perhaps the best part of all of this is that Apple is giving away three months of Apple Fitness Plus with the purchase of a new iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. After the trial, the service will cost $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. In addition, to this announcement, the company more recently delivered updated models of its iPad, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K.

Source: Apple