Apple Fitness Plus doesn’t require a Watch on iOS 16.1 beta 2

Apple released iOS 16 to the public earlier this month. Since then, the company has been working on the upcoming minor release. That’s to smoothen out glitches and make tweaks based on mass user feedback. Yesterday, the Cupertino firm seeded iOS 16.1 beta 2 to registered developers. While beta 1 included more exciting changes, beta 2 certainly includes a welcome addition. Users on the latest beta build can subscribe to and use Apple Fitness Plus without needing a Watch. This makes the paid service accessible to more users — particularly ones not interested in an Apple Watch.

Apple mentioned during its Far Out event that Watch-less iPhone users would be able to subscribe to Fitness Plus later this fall. This promise has now come to fruition in iOS 16.1 beta 2. The main iOS 16.0 release already introduces the Fitness app to those who don’t use an Apple Watch. Of course, the fitness tracking features in it are limited to what your iPhone can collect. If you’re running the latest beta, you can now visit the Fitness Plus tab in the dedicated app to start your subscription.

Apple Fitness Plus costs $9.99 per month in the U.S. It’s available in a handful of countries, and the company uploads new workout videos on a regular basis. Watch users get the advantage of having workout metric displayed during the session. These include the live heart rate and other relevant data. Those who subscribe without pairing an Apple Watch will obviously miss out on certain metrics.

Will you be subscribing to Apple Fitness Plus without a Watch? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.