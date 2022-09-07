Apple Fitness Plus will no longer require an Apple Watch

Apple held its annual iPhone event today, where it announced the iPhone 14 series, iPhone 14 Pro series, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and more. With an event that was so jam-packed with announcements, one flew under the radar a bit. Apple Fitness Plus no longer requires an Apple Watch.

Indeed, the service was previously described by Apple as something that was designed around the Watch. Now, it seems that the Cupertino firm has realized that it’s leaving a bunch of money on the table by excluding anyone that hasn’t shelled out hundreds of dollars for an Apple Watch. Moreover, if you’re paying for Apple One Premier, which costs $29.95 a month, that includes Apple Fitness Plus, and if you didn’t have an Apple Watch, you couldn’t use it.

Apple announced back in June that the Fitness app was coming to all iPhones with iOS 16. After all, your phone can easily track most of your fitness; you’re pretty much giving up the heartrate sensor. What the firm hadn’t said at the time was that Fitness Plus would be available as part of that. It wasn’t even included in the screenshots that were shown.

“Since launching just under two years ago, we have heard incredible feedback from users on what a difference Fitness+ is making in their lives. We are thrilled to bring the award-winning service to even more people by making Fitness+ available to all iPhone users later this fall, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies. “We can’t wait for more people around the world to stay motivated toward their fitness and wellness goals, and live a healthier day.”

The update is coming later this fall to iPhone users in 21 countries. Presumably, that means it’s going to be in iOS 16.1. Of course, you won’t get your heartrate and any of the real-time metrics that Fitness Plus provides. You’ll just get access to the lobrary of workouts, which still costs $9.99 a month as a standalone subscription.

The company also announced new seasons of Time to Walk and Time to Run. The fourth season of Time to Walk will feature guests like Regina Hall, Nicky Jam, Leslie Jordan, Ade Adepitan, Constance Qu, and Meghan Trainor.