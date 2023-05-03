When we think of Apple, its excellent iPhones, unrivaled Macs, and versatile iPads come to mind. However, despite the company's undeniable success, it has launched plenty of questionable devices that didn't gain the traction it had hoped. From wearables to smartphones and computers, let's examine Apple's five biggest flops of all time.

Apple Watch Edition (2015)

Let's start with the most recent flop. The Apple Watch Edition first emerged back in 2015 for those looking to spend a lot on a gold wearable. While Apple customers typically have no problem paying for overpriced gadgets in the name of luxury and reliability, the Apple Watch Edition simply didn't slide. It turns out that only tens of thousands of people are willing to pay that price for a smartwatch with limited software support.

The Apple Watch Edition was first released in Rose Gold and Yellow Gold finishes. The base model cost $10,000 and rose all the way to $17,000 for the maxed-out variant. With sales flat-lining a few weeks after its debut, Apple expectedly discontinued the watch. A couple of years later, the company introduced a Ceramic Apple Watch Edition for a bit over $1,000. Though, similarly, the product never gained much traction, and the company discontinued the Apple Watch Edition line entirely. You can still get expensive Apple Watches, like the rugged Apple Watch Ultra for $799 and the Apple Watch Hermès, which starts at $1,229 for what is essentially a luxurious Series 8.

iPhone 5C (2013)

Steve Jobs was a firm believer that Apple didn't do cheap, although, after his death, the company's direction changed in some ways. One example happens to be Apple's attempt to market a plastic design as a positive characteristic. It turns out people don't buy everything Apple spews.

Released in 2013 for $550, the iPhone 5C launched alongside the iPhone 5S as an alternative that cost $100 less. The phone sacrificed the premium, metallic chassis to cater to those on limited budgets. The company boasted about its plastic build and offered the device in vibrant, fun colors to appeal to the masses. Except that it didn't.

Apple can sometimes successfully market design flaws as pros, such as the infamous iPhone notch that eventually made its way to the high-end MacBook Pro (2023). Though, in the iPhone 5C's case, it simply didn't pass. People aren't willing to pay $100 less for a cheaply-built premium phone. Due to its limited sales, Apple discontinued the iPhone 5C and didn't release any other C successors. Instead, the company shifted its strategy and started reselling old iPhones with some upgraded internals as SE variants. So now those on a limited budget get to utilize a recent processor in an outdated chassis.

Power Mac G4 Cube (2000)

Going further back in time to the year 2000, Apple released the Power Mac G4 Cube. While this $1,799 computer looked pretty sleek, compact, and futuristic at the time, it was accompanied by plenty of concerns and flaws. For starters, its upgradability was too limited, allowing users to access only one AirPort card and three RAM slots. Meanwhile, the Power Mac G4 offered more upgrading options for $200 less. So while the Cube offered a fanless design, an elegant acrylic build, and a mighty processor, customers couldn't justify paying its price when it was inferior to the Power Mac G4 in some ways. After selling only around 150,000 units, Apple discontinued the Power Mac G4 Cube, and Tim Cook eventually called it a "spectacular failure."

Newton MessagePad (1993)

Moving on to one of the bigger Apple flops, the $900 Newton MessagePad was, in concept, a promising device that didn't materialize in the real world. This Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) came with a stylus and allowed users to save contacts, write notes, and even send faxes. While this was pretty advanced at the time, the device's handwriting recognition was too inaccurate. And considering handwritten content was one of its core functions, this acted as a main obstacle blocking the MessagePad's success.

In the following years, Apple tried to improve the PDA's handwriting recognition, but by then, rivaling manufacturers had put out similar products, and the Newton branding was already tainted. Consequently, the device never succeeded, and approximately only 200,000 units were sold. Despite the Newton MessagePad's flop, however, we must acknowledge its prominence in terms of design and functionality, as its concept eventually led to the iPhone's birth.

Lisa (1983)

Lastly, we have Local Integrated Software Architecture, or Lisa. It launched back in 1983 as a business-oriented Apple computer. Notably, the device featured a mouse and graphical user interface for the first time, as opposed to being solely dependent on keyboard input. At the time, Lisa cost $10,000, which would translate to around $30,000 today. As a result, Apple sold approximately 100,000 units only and disposed of around 2,700 Lisas in a Utah landfill. Most people were simply not willing to pay that price for a computer at the time.

While Apple products have flopped multiple times throughout the company's history, we must always remember that success is built through numerous failures. The excellent Apple devices we depend on today were all inspired by previous releases that weren't always prosperous. Ultimately, what matters is the company's overall direction, and it's managed to maintain its reputation as a premium brand that puts out quality products. Will its rumored mixed-reality headset join this list? We'll likely find out after its potential WWDC23 debut.