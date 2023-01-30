While most Android OEMs now offer smartphones with foldable displays, Apple is yet to join the fray. The company is reportedly working on a foldable iPhone that could arrive later this year, but we barely have any information about the device other than the dimensions of its foldable display. While we're eagerly waiting for Apple to announce its first foldable, a new leak suggests that the Cupertino giant has another foldable device in the works.

According to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company has a foldable iPad in the pipeline that could hit the shelves as early as next year. In a recent string of tweets, Kuo claims that Apple might not launch any new iPad in the next 9-12 months as the highly-anticipated iPad mini refresh is "likely to begin mass production in 1Q24." The iPad mini refresh will reportedly be accompanied by a foldable iPad next year, which will "boost shipments and improve the product mix."

Although little is known about the foldable iPad at this point, Kuo claims that it will feature a carbon fiber kickstand. It will be the first iPad to feature a built-in kickstand, making it an even better device for content consumption. China-based electronic components manufacturer Anjie Technology will reportedly be the polishing and bonding supplier for the carbon fiber kickstand.

The foldable iPad will likely feature Apple's in-house M series SoC. However, we can't confirm that at the moment. We expect to learn more about the foldable iPad in the coming months, and we'll let you know as soon as more details emerge.

