Apple gets relief: Devs can’t link to their own billing systems just yet

Almost all of us are now familiar with the ongoing legal battle between Apple and Epic Games. The judge had given the company until December 9 — today — to allow developers to link to their own billing systems. However, after it appealed at court, it won a reprieve and won’t have to make changes just yet. The ruling had requested that Apple allows developers to link to their own billing systems in iOS apps. For the time being, the App Store guidelines will remain unchanged, as the Cupertino giant has bought itself some more time.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, Apple won yesterday a US appeals court reprieve in changing its App Store guidelines. The company won’t be forced to allow developers to inform users in iOS apps about alternative payment options — that aren’t Apple’s. The delay could potentially give Apple years before it has to alter its rules regarding this particular matter. The appeals court order states:

Apple has demonstrated, at minimum, that its appeal raises serious questions on the merits of the district court’s determination that Epic Games, Inc. failed to show Apple’s conduct violated any antitrust laws but did show that the same conduct violated California’s Unfair Competition Law.

The company currently charges developers up to 30% as a commission fee for all payments done through its billing system. Developers aren’t allowed to mention any third-party options inside their iOS apps. The company uses people’s privacy and security as an excuse to why this rule is implemented. It said:

We’re constantly evolving the App Store to help create an even better experience for our users and the incredibly talented community of iOS developers. Our concern is that these changes would have created new privacy and security risks, and disrupted the user experience customers love about the App Store. We want to thank the court for granting this stay while the appeals process continues.

Epic Games has declined WSJ’s request to comment on the matter.

Would you use third-party developers’ individual billing systems if Apple allows them eventually? Let us know in the comments section below.