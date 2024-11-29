What's better than buying someone you love a gift card this holiday season? Why a free gift card, of course! That's precisely what Amazon and Best Buy are offering for Black Friday if you spend more than $100 on an Apple Gift Card. If you're already considering an Apple Gift Card for a loved one, the two retailers will throw in a $15 Gift Card of their own when topping up the Apple one by $100 or more. It's a nice gesture that can go a long way in purchasing an accessory or two for a new Apple device.

Apple Gift Card Get $15 when loading $100 or more Ready to treat that special someone this festive holiday? Apple's gift cards are great for providing the means to purchase software, media, and hardware with a single card and you can get an extra $15 when loading $100 or more. From $15 at Amazon From $15 at Best Buy

Why buy an Apple gift card on Black Friday?

An Apple Gift Card can be redeemed to purchase an iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPhone, MacBook, iCloud, and more. It's also great for subscriptions and digital purchases through Apple's App Store. Although the gift card can be loaded with up to $500, you only need to add $100 to enjoy the free $15 from Amazon and Best Buy. And these additional gift cards or e-vouchers are redeemable at the respective retailer — they won't add $15 directly to the Apple Gift Card. It's worth noting that this offer is only available to those who reside within the U.S. as it's valid for U.S.-only transactions.

Apple has a great resource available for what this gift card can be redeemed for. You will need to use the App Store or Apple website to redeem the gift card, but once everything has been transferred to your Apple Account, you're good to go!