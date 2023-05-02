Technology is a double-edged sword. While the latest smartphones, computers, and accessories have simplified our lives, they also have introduced some major concerns. One prominent example is Apple's AirTag — an affordable, coin-sized tracker that helps people find their lost items. Expectedly, though, bad actors have depended on this convenient gadget (and similar devices) to stalk people, harm them, and steal their belongings. Fortunately, stalking through Bluetooth trackers could soon be further limited, as Apple and Google have teamed up to protect iOS and Android users.

Through a press release, Apple announced today that it's partnering up with Google to develop a specification targeting unwanted tracking through crowdsourced finding networks. The two companies have submitted the specification as an Internet-Draft through the Internet Engineering Task Force and are aiming to launch a production implementation by the end of 2023. Major Bluetooth tracker manufacturers — including Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security, and Pebblebee — have also shown support of the specification. So, when implemented, iOS and Android users could receive automated alerts when any of these branded trackers follow them around. Ron Huang, Apple’s vice president of Sensing and Connectivity, states:

Apple launched AirTag to give users the peace of mind knowing where to find their most important items. We built AirTag and the Find My network with a set of proactive features to discourage unwanted tracking — a first in the industry — and we continue to make improvements to help ensure the technology is being used as intended. This new industry specification builds upon the AirTag protections, and through collaboration with Google results in a critical step forward to help combat unwanted tracking across iOS and Android.

Right now, new iPhones automatically notify users when an unknown AirTag follows them around. However, apart from an unreliable, manual app, Android users can't utilize any officially means to detect these stalking devices, let alone automatically. Additionally, both iOS and Android can't detect trackers from other brands by default in an automatic manner. So by implementing this specification into their mobile operating systems, Apple and Google could finally solve the convenient stalking problem caused by AirTags, Tile devices, and other Bluetooth trackers.